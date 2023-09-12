Omaha organization seeks to close gaps in mental health education, care

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Within five minutes of making contact with 27-year-old Matthew Johnson, Omaha police shot and killed him.

Johnson was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police say when they arrived, he was holding a handgun to his head. After he pointed the gun at bystanders and officers, they shot him.

“It’s happening way too much,” said Larry Derksen, Jr. “My heart just goes out to the family who lost their loved one and to the law enforcement officer who had to make that decision.”

Derksen is the uncle of Joey Jones.

In January, Jones was killed by police after walking into a West Omaha Target with an AR-15. Derksen said his nephew was also struggling with his mental health and had been for years.

“With his schizophrenia in his mind, it was a way of death by cop,” Derksen told 6 News in an interview in February, shortly after the Target incident unfolded.

In the years leading up to his nephew’s death, Derksen recognized gaps in mental health support and education in the community.

“We just could not find him help,” Derksen said.

With his nephew in mind, he started a non-profit called No Shame, a Christian-based organization that seeks to educate and connect those who are struggling with resources.

“We know there are not enough resources in the community, so we really need the community to engage the conversation,” Derksen said. “One of the things we’re working on is having more mental health panels, more educational moments, and let’s really talk about it.”

No Shame partners with Light University, and they help train volunteers to become mental health coaches.

“As people come in and they need assistance, we assign them a coach to kind of walk them through a 90-day journey with them and their family, what resources are available, touching base with them daily, and just kind of leading them along the way.”

The organization has a goal of creating 30 support groups throughout the community, so far, they’ve created four. All of which have led to success stories, Derksen said.

“There’s just something so powerful about going to a meeting and hearing someone share their story, and seeing a look in someone’s eyes that you know, somebody really knows what I’m going through.”

More than a dozen community members have become mental health coaches, too.

Eventually, Derksen hopes to create a “warm line,” which he hopes community members will call as soon as they’re feeling any conflicting feelings.

“We’re just really encouraging people to engage early, when you start feeling distress come upon you, the inclination of ‘let’s take medication and make the pain go away,’ but sometimes pain tells us something is wrong, and that we need to start addressing things,” Derksen said. “So, if we can people to start engaging early, working on mental wellness, we can avoid mental health disorders and go on and continue with life and live happy, healthy, and safe lives.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with No Shame can visit their website here, while those in need of mental health support can find a support group with No Shame here.

