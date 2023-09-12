LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Omaha City Council to vote on Vinny Palermo’s replacement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city’s 4th District is very close to getting someone back into its City Council seat as councilmembers plan to cast their secret ballots to choose between five finalists to replace Vinny Palermo.

The council vote comes days after interviews of the final five candidates were conducted at a public hearing. The vote will be conducted via secret ballot. Votes will be repeated until one candidate has at least four votes.

The newest member is expected to be sworn into office at the Sept. 26 council meeting.

A dozen people initially applied to fill the seat previously held by Palermo before he was ousted from the seat in August. Soon after, the former councilman pled guilty to one of nine federal charges filed against him this spring and is now awaiting sentencing.

Palermo has been in jail since late April, when he was indicted in a federal corruption case. The council voted 6-0 on Aug. 1 to vacate his seat after three months of unexcused absences. Palermo never fought the move to vacate his seat or even whether his absences should be counted as excused or not. He also collected a paycheck for the position while behind bars.

