Omaha City Council passes budget amendment to cut property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday passed President Pete Festersen’s plan to decrease city property taxes in the coming year.

The plan passed 5-1 at the council’s regular meeting, with Councilwoman Juanita Johnson voting against it.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert included a property tax cut in the 2024 budget proposal she submitted in July, proposing a rate cut of 2.1%.

About a month ago, Festersen announced a plan for a $900,000 decrease in the city’s property tax revenue, with most of that coming out of the cash reserve and $50,000 taken out of the city’s contingency budget.

The mayor’s budget recommends the 2024 General Fund Budget total of $507.8 million — a 6.97% increase over last year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.