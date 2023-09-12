We are Local
Nebraska DED launches small business support grants under recovery program

Multiple organizations are looking to lead a recovery program for North Omaha and South Omaha businesses and infrastructure.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is launching its next grant opportunity -- this time, targeting small businesses.

NDED is launching the Small Business Support Grant Program, designed to provide assistance to small businesses within Qualified Census Tracts and Economic Redevelopment Areas in North and South Omaha. The North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program was created through LB531 earlier this year.

The department will invite all eligible businesses to participate in an interview, which will allow the DED to learn more about the business and its potential economic impact; once those have been completed, businesses may apply for the grant program.

In order to be eligible, small businesses must be listed as primary applicants in the coordination plan that was finalized in January.

