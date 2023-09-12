Nebraska Community Blood Bank encourages donations as some blood types run low

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The blood bank that supplies each major hospital here in Omaha only has five days’ worth of blood right now. If they get down to a three-day supply, some surgeries in the metro will have to be canceled.

As Sept. 11 has been designated as a day of remembrance and service, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hopes that will motivate people to donate their blood this week.

That decision helps keep others alive, said Robin Stewart, manager of the blood bank.

“When you donate with us your blood stays local. And that’s really important,” she said.

Each person in the local hospitals relies on blood going from here to there.

“We want to keep that blood supply in Nebraska stable,” she said.

At the donation center off 120th and Pacific streets, the shelves ideally have a 12-day supply to be prepared for the unexpected. At about 11 a.m. Monday, they had less than half that.

“In case there’s an emergency. And that’s really what we’re looking for, is to have that blood on the shelves for things that we can’t anticipate,” Stewart said.

They’re in urgent need of O-negative blood, the universal donor.

“I’m hopeful because I know Omaha; the community here is very panhellenic. They’re very helpful. I just think it’s knowledge. They need to know the need is there and that we’re located at 120th and Pacific,” Stewart said.

Blood banks have yet to bounce back since the pandemic. One donation can help three-fold.

“Your blood can be transfused into three different people with their red blood cells, their platelets, and their plasma,” she said.

The blood bank encourages walk-ins; the process will take an hour. They’re open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about donating, visit the Nebraska Community Blood Bank website.

