Lincoln mother shares daughter’s story to bring awareness to suicide prevention

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This month is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. A Lincoln mom is speaking out and sharing her daughter’s story with the hope that it saves even just one life.

Gina Bosak said her daughter, Megan Smolik, was cheerful, outgoing and determined. But Gina said after Megan suffered a traumatic brain injury, things started to change. Now, she wants people to be aware of the warning signs.

Growing up, Gina said when her daughter loved something, she committed to it. One of those things was her job at Sonic, where she was a general manager.

“It was family was all she cared about and Sonic at that point,” Gina said.

But it was that job she loved that lead to the toughest time in Megan’s life.

In January of 2018, Megan was driving to work when she slid through an icy intersection at 84th and Havelock and collided with a semi truck.

Megan suffered from a traumatic brain injury and had to learn how to eat, walk and talk all over again. It’s a story Megan sat own and shared with 10/11.

“I’m making lots of progress,” Megan said in a 2018 interview. “It’s been amazing, I wouldn’t have been able to do this (walk) in March but I can legit stand up.”

Gina said despite Megan’s optimism, something had changed in her daughter.

“She didn’t really care about some stuff,” Gina said. “And then she was just so angry.”

Four years later, in May of 2022, Megan took her own life. Gina said she went to Megan’s apartment on May 9 when she couldn’t get ahold of her. When she and Lincoln Police got into the apartment they found Megan gasping for air. She was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.

“On Wednesday, the 11th she opened up her eyes and she squeezed my hand and she I said told her that mommy was here and I told her that it was okay for her to go,” Gina said.

Gina said her daughter died a hero, as she was an organ donor and was able to save the lives of others. But she’s hoping that impact will go even further by spreading the signs that someone may be at risk of committing suicide.

“I know Megan would love for everyone to know about it if we could save even one person,” Gina said.

Gina said those warning signs can be as simple as a change in behavior or a lack of interest in things someone once loved. She said if you’re worried, check in with your loved one and help them get connected with resources.

“Yeah, because I don’t want anyone sitting where I am. Because it’s just the killer.”

Gina said in the future, she hopes to plan events for suicide prevention in Megan’s honor. Gina is urging those wanting to raise awareness to take part in a suicide prevention charity ride coming up on Sept. 23.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call or text 988 24/7.

