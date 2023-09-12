We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark
Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont
Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Six arrested in Montgomery County, Iowa drug bust

Latest News

One of the country’s most well-known basketball teams is making a return to Omaha early next...
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Omaha this January
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' coming to Stranahan Theater
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ stage show coming to Omaha this holiday season
Multiple organizations are looking to lead a recovery program for North Omaha and South Omaha...
Nebraska DED launches small business support grants under recovery program
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday it has opened separate investigations...
Nebraska Public Service Commission opens investigations into 911 outages
Several street restrictions and closures could impact your commute over the next several days.
Several lane restrictions, street closures affecting parts of Omaha this week