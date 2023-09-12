Harlem Globetrotters coming to Omaha this January

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the country’s most well-known basketball teams is making a return to Omaha early next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2024 World Tour to Baxter Arena January 5. The team will be taking on the Washington Generals.

Fan favorites like the pre-game Magic Pass, post-game access and plenty of in-game fan interactions and promotions will also be part of the fun, including the new Halftime Skills Showcase.

Tickets go on sale through the Globetrotters’ website beginning September 25. Citi cardholders will also have access to presale tickets now through September 24.

