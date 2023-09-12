We are Local
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Omaha this January

By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the country’s most well-known basketball teams is making a return to Omaha early next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2024 World Tour to Baxter Arena January 5. The team will be taking on the Washington Generals.

Fan favorites like the pre-game Magic Pass, post-game access and plenty of in-game fan interactions and promotions will also be part of the fun, including the new Halftime Skills Showcase.

Tickets go on sale through the Globetrotters’ website beginning September 25. Citi cardholders will also have access to presale tickets now through September 24.

