We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Goodwill to break ground on new facility in Elkhorn

(NBC12)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill Industries will soon break ground on a brand new location in Elkhorn.

The new property at 18905 Evans Street will be the 16th Goodwill facility in the Omaha metro.

“We have wanted to build in this area for the past ten years as it’s an area that we do not presently serve,” Goodwill President and CEO Tobi Mathouser said in a press release.

Goodwill announced that the 15,000-square-foot store and donation center will be designed by the LEO A DALY architecture firm and constructed by C2 Building Company.

Not only will the facility be state-of-the-art, but LEO A DALY project manager Erin Froschheiser is focused on the environmental impact of the building as well.

“We share a commitment toward sustainability, and this common vision will be translated into new design elements that benefit both community members and employees,” Froschheiser said in the release. “Clerestory windows will allow natural daylight to flood the interior spaces, boosting employee comfort and reducing reliance on artificial lighting. Additionally, sensors and automated fixtures will help to reduce energy consumption and conserve water resources within the facility.”

Goodwill hopes to open the new location around a year from now.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark
Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont
Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Six arrested in Montgomery County, Iowa drug bust

Latest News

School threat MGN Online
Firearm threat being investigated at Omaha high school
Ron Hug was appointed to replace Vinny Palermo on the Omaha City Council on Sept. 12, 2023.
Omaha City Council selects Vinny Palermo’s replacement
One of the country’s most well-known basketball teams is making a return to Omaha early next...
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Omaha this January
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' coming to Stranahan Theater
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ stage show coming to Omaha this holiday season