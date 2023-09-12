Goodwill to break ground on new facility in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill Industries will soon break ground on a brand new location in Elkhorn.

The new property at 18905 Evans Street will be the 16th Goodwill facility in the Omaha metro.

“We have wanted to build in this area for the past ten years as it’s an area that we do not presently serve,” Goodwill President and CEO Tobi Mathouser said in a press release.

Goodwill announced that the 15,000-square-foot store and donation center will be designed by the LEO A DALY architecture firm and constructed by C2 Building Company.

Not only will the facility be state-of-the-art, but LEO A DALY project manager Erin Froschheiser is focused on the environmental impact of the building as well.

“We share a commitment toward sustainability, and this common vision will be translated into new design elements that benefit both community members and employees,” Froschheiser said in the release. “Clerestory windows will allow natural daylight to flood the interior spaces, boosting employee comfort and reducing reliance on artificial lighting. Additionally, sensors and automated fixtures will help to reduce energy consumption and conserve water resources within the facility.”

Goodwill hopes to open the new location around a year from now.

