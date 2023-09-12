David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Late Summer warmth on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly morning as temperatures dipped to their lowest values in nearly 3 months for much of the area. Omaha started off at 48 degrees, the coolest since mid-June. Clear skies this morning lead to plenty of sunshine throughout the day, quickly warming temperatures back into the 70s this afternoon. It should be another incredible evening for the metro with temperatures in the mid 70s with a light breeze and low humidity. Temperatures will once again cool quickly after sunset, falling back into the low 60s and upper 50s by 10pm.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A light south breeze will develop overnight, which should help to keep temperatures from falling quite as far as they did this morning, but we’ll likely see lows dipping to around 50 degrees in the Metro, and upper 40s outside of the metro. Another day of sunshine is on the way with temperatures quickly warming back into the mid-70s by the lunch hour. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees. It should be a great day to get outside, with light winds and low humidity. That afternoon high of 80 is right at average for this time of year.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

More warm weather is expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures may be slightly above average by Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s. A cold front will push into the area on Friday bringing us our next chance for rain. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible with that front as it moves through. The current timing would suggest some showers or storms in the area between 4 and 10pm. If that trend holds, there could be impacts to any Friday evening events, including football games across the area.

Spotty storms possible Friday (WOWT)

The front should move out early Saturday leaving sunny skies and more warm weather for Saturday afternoon. The current outlook is really nice for Lincoln if you’re headed to memorial stadium for the Husker game! Temperatures may cool slightly on Sunday, but more late summer warmth is expected next week with highs in the mid-80s Monday through at least Wednesday of next week with dry conditions.

Temperatures staying warm this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.