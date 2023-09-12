‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ stage show coming to Omaha this holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stage adaptation of a legendary Christmas special is bound to bring holiday cheer to Omaha this November.

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage, featuring the Peanuts gang, will come to Steelhouse Omaha for a reserved, seated show at 6;30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets start at $29 (with a $5 increase on the day of the show) and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. through Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Two additional shows have been announced. Etienne Charles will make an Omaha stop to perform his Earth Tones show along with Creole Soul. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Holland Center. Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticket Omaha.

Country music star Riley Green is bringing his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour to Steelhouse Omaha next spring. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024. Tickets start at $50.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Steelhouse’s website.

