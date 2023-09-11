Six arrested in Montgomery County, Iowa drug bust

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - A total of six people were arrested in Montgomery County, Iowa, after an extensive drug trafficking investigation.

Over the span of three days last week, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed six search warrants, seizing large amounts of meth and cash. Numerous felony charges were filed.

Destiny Anderson, 26, of Red Oak, Iowa, was charged with three total counts delivery of meth, one of them being a Class C felony for meth over five grams. She was also charged with unauthorized use of a credit card.

Bruce Fitzwater, 60, of Villisca, Iowa, was charged with four total counts involving meth, two being delivery, one delivery over five grams, and the other possession with intent to deliver.

Top row, from left: Destiny Anderson, Dustin Huneke, and Ronald Dean Kammerer Jr. Bottom row, from left: Bruce Fitzwater, Dale Sawtelle, and Fred Welch IV. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Dustin Huneke, 32, of Red Oak, was charged with one count delivery of marijuana and one count delivery of scheduled two prescription drugs.

Dale Sawtelle, 59, of Red Oak, was charged with three counts delivery of meth and one count of possession with intent to deliver meth.

Ronald Dean Kammerer Jr., 62, of Red Oak, was charged with one count delivery of meth over five grams and one count possession with intent to deliver meth. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also noted multiple other felony charges against Kammerer Jr. are still pending.

Fred Welch IV, 53, of Red Oak, was charged with three counts delivery of meth and one count possession of meth over five grams.

Bond was set at $100,000 each for Anderson, Fitzwater, and Huneke, while Sawtelle, Kammerer Jr., and Welch IV each have a bond of $25,000.

