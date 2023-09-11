We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Decreasing clouds heading into a great week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We had some widespread rain yesterday evening and overnight that is exiting east quickly this morning. The clouds will be a little slower to leave though. They will thin enough this afternoon allowing our temps to warm into the mid 70s.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

The north breeze will send us very enjoyable air but won’t be all that pesky. We’ll watch for any wildfire smoke it may bring in too. Right now I don’t see any widespread air quality issues for us thankfully.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The majority of the week ahead will be very pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees each afternoon through Friday.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next potential for any rain or storms will be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now I don’t see any major impacts to the first home Husker game in Lincoln but the tailgating hours could be a bit soggy early in the day before the rain shifts southeast. It wouldn’t take much for that to shift a bit on models so keep an eye on the Saturday forecast if you have plans to head to Lincoln.

Fri/Sat Rain
Fri/Sat Rain(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

