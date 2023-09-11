We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Report: Iowa has most ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in US

Iowa has the most structurally deficient bridges in the US, a report finds.
Iowa has the most structurally deficient bridges in the US, a report finds.(KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa - Bad bridges - There are thousands of them in Iowa. A new report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, an industry trade group ranks Iowa as having the most structurally deficient bridges in the US.

Nearly 1.5 million people cross the 6,616 bridges that need to be replaced every day. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that number doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Well, we’ve been number one in that category for a few years unfortunately,” Scott Neubauer with the Iowa Department of Transportation says they’re aware of the amount of bridges that need to be replaced, but says most of those bridges don’t have much traffic on them. “The majority of those bridges that are poor condition are on the local highway systems, so the traffic volumes are very low on those structures. Half of the poor bridges in Iowa have less than 35 vehicles a day,” Neubauer said.

Part of the reason Iowa ranks so high is that Iowa has more bridges than most states - mostly going over small creeks and culverts - but the low population makes repairs hard to pay for. There’s an average of 120 people per bridge in Iowa.

“Asking 120 to pay for a 500 to a million dollar bridge replacement is a tough thing to do here in Iowa so we do the best we can at maintaining the bridges in the best condition they can be for the traffic they see,” Neubauer said.

Funding isn’t the only problem.

The Iowa Department of Transportation got funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, but with 99 counties, there’s not enough to make a noticeable dent in replacements.

“You have to have the construction companies and personnel to do that work and for the number of poor bridges we have in Iowa, there’s no way you could do that many bridges in any reasonable amount of time,” Neubauer said.

Neubauer says that though that number one statistic is eye-catching, Iowans shouldn’t be afraid to cross Iowa bridges.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Nursing homes in Nebraska are now bound by federal staffing guidelines designed to keep older...
How Biden’s new nursing home staffing requirements could affect Nebraskans
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock, left, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, right, help...
Turnovers, Jeff Sims injury concern Huskers after loss at No. 22 Colorado
Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont

Latest News

The Omaha City Council will vote on the replacement for embattled former councilman Vinny...
Omaha City Council prepared to vote on Palermo replacement
An officer-involved shooting left one man dead in Omaha early Sunday morning.
Omaha Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Police have identified the victim who died riding his bicycle in Omaha on Sunday morning.
Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash
Hospitals across the country are suffering from a shortage in donated blood, and Nebraska is no...
Omaha blood bank holds drive to mark 9/11 anniversary
An 18-year-old was arrested for DUI and motor vehicle homicide in Fremont.
Driver arrested in Fremont after passenger dies in crash