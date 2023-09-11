Omaha man sentenced for domestic assault, terrorizing neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who pleaded guilty in July to terrorizing his neighbors has been sentenced to prison.

Terrance Burnett was arrested on May 6 after a disturbance near 45th and Jaynes streets, south of Sorensen Parkway.

Terrance Burnett (Omaha Police Department)

According to court documents, a neighbor said Burnett had climbed on top of the trailer that was parked in her driveway, yelling at her and her teen daughter that he was “going to kill all of you in the name of God.” After banging on the roof, he started banging on the window — then continued yelling that he was going to kill them from across the street, court documents state.

Both victims told police they feared for their lives.

Burnett was sentenced Sept. 11 to 18 months in prison followed by 18 months of supervised release.

He was concurrently sentenced to another 18 months in relation to a domestic assault incident in June of 2022. He received 231 days credit for time served in that case; the most recent sentence will begin upon the former’s completion.

