We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha City Council to vote on Palermo replacement Tuesday

By 6 News staff reports and Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council plans to officially fill the seat left vacant by Vinny Palermo on Tuesday.

That means for the first time since April, District Four will finally have someone to fight for them.

Officials told 6 News that the city clerk will hand a piece of paper - a ballot - to each of the six council members.

The five individuals who had public interviews last week will have their names on the ballots, each council member will pick one, and then pass it back to the clerk.

That process will repeat until one of the candidates gets four votes.

Palermo was removed from his seat last month because he’s been in jail since late April following his public corruption indictment. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and will be sentenced in November.

Last week, five people from District Four, which is largely south Omaha, publicly answered questions about why they believe they are the best candidate to fill out the rest of Palermo’s term, which runs until Spring 2025.

These are the finalists: Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, who has run for the seat before, Garry Gernandt, who previously served in the seat for 16 years, as well as Eric Servellon, Ron Hug, and Terri Blackburn.

The vote will be the first thing on the agenda when the council meets Tuesday at 2 p.m.

While the council is officially non-partisan, it’s typically common knowledge where the members stand politically. Palermo was an elected Democrat.

Without him, the remaining members are split between three Democrats and three Republicans, so it’s important to keep in mind that four votes are required to name a replacement.

After Tuesday, the new council member will then have a week of orientation before being sworn in on Sept. 26.

RELATED COVERAGE
Vinny Palermo to plead guilty in Omaha corruption case

6 News has learned that former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo plans to change his plea to guilty when he appears in federal court on Friday.

Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo's chair sat empty on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as the councilman...
Mayor calls on councilman to resign; OPD chief ‘not shocked’

The Omaha city attorney said the city's charter doesn’t call for Councilman Vinny Palermo’s ouster unless he’s convicted.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer talks about OPD policy changes on Thursday afternoon, June...
Omaha City Councilmembers react to Palermo indictment

Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Monday that he had already stripped Palermo of his committee assignments.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen represents the city's 1st District, covering...
Omaha City Council vacates Vinny Palermo’s seat

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday formally removed Vinny Palermo, who has been in jail since late April, from his Dist. 4 council seat.

Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had nothing to say at a council meeting following an FBI...

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Nursing homes in Nebraska are now bound by federal staffing guidelines designed to keep older...
How Biden’s new nursing home staffing requirements could affect Nebraskans
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock, left, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, right, help...
Turnovers, Jeff Sims injury concern Huskers after loss at No. 22 Colorado
Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont

Latest News

An officer-involved shooting left one man dead in Omaha early Sunday morning.
Omaha Police investigating officer-involved shooting
The Omaha City Council will vote on the replacement for embattled former councilman Vinny...
Omaha City Council prepared to vote on Palermo replacement
Police have identified the victim who died riding his bicycle in Omaha on Sunday morning.
Victim identified in fatal Omaha bicycle crash
Hospitals across the country are suffering from a shortage in donated blood, and Nebraska is no...
Omaha blood bank holds drive to mark 9/11 anniversary
An 18-year-old was arrested for DUI and motor vehicle homicide in Fremont.
Driver arrested in Fremont after passenger dies in crash