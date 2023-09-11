We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol investigating death at Swanson Reservoir

Nebraska State Patrol officials are investigating after a man was found dead at Swanson Reservoir on Friday.
Nebraska State Patrol officials are investigating after a man was found dead at Swanson Reservoir on Friday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol officials are investigating after a man was found dead at Swanson Reservoir on Friday.

NSP says they received a call for assistance from Nebraska Game and Parks around 9:30 a.m. for a reported missing person and boat. A Ford F-150 pickup and empty boat trailer had been found unoccupied at one of the boat ramps. Game and Parks officers found the boat on the lake, also unoccupied.

Sonar equipment was used to identify what was suspected to be a body underwater near the boat ramp. Imperial Search and Rescue’s dive team was called in to recover the boat owner’s body, identified as 68-year-old Michael Harrison of Goodland, Kansas.

Hitchcock County has requested the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the death. Pending an autopsy, foul play is not currently suspected.

