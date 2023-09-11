Injury keeps Huskers quarterback sidelined at practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers Coach Matt Rhule stood behind his quarterback at Monday’s noon news conference, noting there’s work to be done as the team gears up for its first home game Saturday.

Coach Rhule said Monday that he hasn’t seen Jeff Sims practice since he hurt his ankle during Saturday’s loss in Colorado but made it clear that he’s not shopping for a replacement.

“Jeff’s our quarterback. That said, Jeff needs to protect the ball,” Rhule said.

#Huskers HC Matt Rhule said QB Jeff Sims did not practice last night due to an ankle injury sustained in the Colorado game.



“Jeff’s our quarterback. That said Jeff needs to protect the ball.”



Rhule also says he still needs to see Sims practice. pic.twitter.com/Z4NxX3fPVS — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) September 11, 2023

Coach Rhule said true freshmen Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman need to step up in the depleted wide-receiver room for the Huskers.

Rhule also talked about taking the team to the middle of the field to pray before the Colorado game on Saturday. Rhule said it’s something the Huskers do in every stadium.

Coach Rhule said he’s excited for his first home game experience with the Huskers.

Rhule on thinking about his first home game at Memorial stadium:



“I came here for a reason… I’m so excited to come home.” — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) September 11, 2023

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Huskers play the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln at 6 p.m. Saturday. That game will be televised on Fox Sports.

Huskers also announced Monday that the next home game, against Louisiana Tech, will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.