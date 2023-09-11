We are Local
Injury keeps Huskers quarterback sidelined at practice

Coach Matt Rhule says Jeff Sims not participating in practice, affirms he’s still the QB
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers Coach Matt Rhule stood behind his quarterback at Monday’s noon news conference, noting there’s work to be done as the team gears up for its first home game Saturday.

Coach Rhule said Monday that he hasn’t seen Jeff Sims practice since he hurt his ankle during Saturday’s loss in Colorado but made it clear that he’s not shopping for a replacement.

“Jeff’s our quarterback. That said, Jeff needs to protect the ball,” Rhule said.

Coach Rhule said true freshmen Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman need to step up in the depleted wide-receiver room for the Huskers.

Rhule also talked about taking the team to the middle of the field to pray before the Colorado game on Saturday. Rhule said it’s something the Huskers do in every stadium.

Coach Rhule said he’s excited for his first home game experience with the Huskers.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Huskers play the Northern Illinois Huskies in Lincoln at 6 p.m. Saturday. That game will be televised on Fox Sports.

Huskers also announced Monday that the next home game, against Louisiana Tech, will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

