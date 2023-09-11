How much daylight Omaha is losing each day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The official start of fall is September 23rd, and the cooler weather and shorter days are already starting to show signs of the changing seasons. In fact, the Omaha area will lose close to 3 minutes of daylight each day through the end of October.

Daylight Change (WOWT)

More daylight is lost in September and October compared to any other month. On Monday, September 11th, the daylength in Omaha is 12:39:58. By September 30th, that will drop to 11:48:15. By the end of October, it drops to 10:26:47. That’s over two and a half hours change in just a couple months!

This is because daylight does not increase and decrease at a steady rate. The change is slowest day-to-day closest to the summer and winter solstice, with the most rapid day-to-day change happening during the weeks before and after the fall and spring equinox.

Sun Graph for Omaha (Time and Date)

Fall Equinox (WOWT)

The fall equinox this year falls on September 23rd, when the total daylight will be 12:07:20 hours. In the weeks following, there will be longer nights compared to daylight hours.

Adjusting to this rapid change can be difficult for some people. There are some ways to help cope with the shorter days. Try to spend as much time as possible outside while the sun is up, even if it’s just a short walk around the block. Keep the blinds open and let in natural light during the day.

Prioritizing sleep is always important to your well-being, especially as it gets darker earlier. Exercise, meditation, and healthy eating are also shown to improve mental health. Light therapy has also been shown to help those with Seasonal Affective Disorder, commonly occurring during late fall and early winter.

