We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

How much daylight Omaha is losing each day

Sunrise
Sunrise(MGN)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The official start of fall is September 23rd, and the cooler weather and shorter days are already starting to show signs of the changing seasons. In fact, the Omaha area will lose close to 3 minutes of daylight each day through the end of October.

Daylight Change
Daylight Change(WOWT)

More daylight is lost in September and October compared to any other month. On Monday, September 11th, the daylength in Omaha is 12:39:58. By September 30th, that will drop to 11:48:15. By the end of October, it drops to 10:26:47. That’s over two and a half hours change in just a couple months!

This is because daylight does not increase and decrease at a steady rate. The change is slowest day-to-day closest to the summer and winter solstice, with the most rapid day-to-day change happening during the weeks before and after the fall and spring equinox.

Sun Graph for Omaha
Sun Graph for Omaha(Time and Date)
Fall Equinox
Fall Equinox(WOWT)

The fall equinox this year falls on September 23rd, when the total daylight will be 12:07:20 hours. In the weeks following, there will be longer nights compared to daylight hours.

Adjusting to this rapid change can be difficult for some people. There are some ways to help cope with the shorter days. Try to spend as much time as possible outside while the sun is up, even if it’s just a short walk around the block. Keep the blinds open and let in natural light during the day.

Prioritizing sleep is always important to your well-being, especially as it gets darker earlier. Exercise, meditation, and healthy eating are also shown to improve mental health. Light therapy has also been shown to help those with Seasonal Affective Disorder, commonly occurring during late fall and early winter.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Nursing homes in Nebraska are now bound by federal staffing guidelines designed to keep older...
How Biden’s new nursing home staffing requirements could affect Nebraskans
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock, left, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, right, help...
Turnovers, Jeff Sims injury concern Huskers after loss at No. 22 Colorado
The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat...
Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia loses Nebraska Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

Clearing for a very pleasant Monday afternoon
Incredible weather before a weekend rain chance
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Pleasant weather to start off the week
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Decreasing clouds heading into a great week