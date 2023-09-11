We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Duchesne Academy partners with Christ Child Society of Omaha to give back

Students at Omaha's Duchesne Academy spent National Day of Service creating baby bags for parents in need.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Duchesne Academy and the Christ Child Society of Omaha are partnering up to give back.

Sophomores are putting together backpack baby bags as part of their yearly retreat.

“So, we started out making the bags, and kind of putting them together, and we actually had lunch and did some other bonding activities as a class and came back and finished them,” sophomore Ella Rudersdorf said.

From blankets to books, the student assembly line stuffed the bags with everything a new parent could need.

“These bags not only provide the essentials that they may need but also offer some hope,” Shannon Herink with Christ Child Society of Omaha said.

Herink says the project not only benefits new parents. Students and social services benefit as well.

“They’re learning about our organization and our mission and providing service and help for others.”

The project also achieves a Duchesne goal: social awareness that serves as a call to action.

“It’s being aware of stuff that’s going on in the community, local or bigger than local, and then doing something about it,” said sophomore Nora Barth.

Once assembled, volunteers will deliver the bags to dozens of agencies across Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln. It’s a win-win for all involved.

“It feels really good,” Rudersdorf said. “I feel like I’m helping out the community, and it’s really good to see our class working together.”

Social service agencies receiving the bags include Project Harmony, Child Saving Institute, and Heartland Hope Mission.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Nursing homes in Nebraska are now bound by federal staffing guidelines designed to keep older...
How Biden’s new nursing home staffing requirements could affect Nebraskans
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock, left, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, right, help...
Turnovers, Jeff Sims injury concern Huskers after loss at No. 22 Colorado
Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont

Latest News

Students at Omaha's Duchesne Academy spent National Day of Service creating baby bags for...
Omaha students assemble backpack baby bags for parents in need
Harrah's Hotel in Council Bluffs is hosting a 9/11 stair climb to honor the first responders...
Council Bluffs hotel hosts stair climb to honor 9/11 responders
The chalk art festival returned to Omaha's Midtown Crossing this weekend.
Chalk art festival returns to Omaha's Midtown Crossing
Bravo Zulu Adventures is helping bring joy and encouragement to first responders.
Nebraska adventure group works to honor, lift up first responders