Duchesne Academy partners with Christ Child Society of Omaha to give back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Duchesne Academy and the Christ Child Society of Omaha are partnering up to give back.

Sophomores are putting together backpack baby bags as part of their yearly retreat.

“So, we started out making the bags, and kind of putting them together, and we actually had lunch and did some other bonding activities as a class and came back and finished them,” sophomore Ella Rudersdorf said.

From blankets to books, the student assembly line stuffed the bags with everything a new parent could need.

“These bags not only provide the essentials that they may need but also offer some hope,” Shannon Herink with Christ Child Society of Omaha said.

Herink says the project not only benefits new parents. Students and social services benefit as well.

“They’re learning about our organization and our mission and providing service and help for others.”

The project also achieves a Duchesne goal: social awareness that serves as a call to action.

“It’s being aware of stuff that’s going on in the community, local or bigger than local, and then doing something about it,” said sophomore Nora Barth.

Once assembled, volunteers will deliver the bags to dozens of agencies across Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln. It’s a win-win for all involved.

“It feels really good,” Rudersdorf said. “I feel like I’m helping out the community, and it’s really good to see our class working together.”

Social service agencies receiving the bags include Project Harmony, Child Saving Institute, and Heartland Hope Mission.

