Driver arrested after passenger dies in weekend crash near Fremont

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old man now faces a slew of charges after another man died in a crash Saturday morning south of Fremont.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News 18-year-old Doltyn Garule of Fremont was leaving a lake community when he lost control of the gray Hyundai SUV he was driving and crashed into a wooden fence off of Ridge Road. The crash happened around 5 a.m.

Deputies arrived and found a male passenger, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Littrell of Fremont, with serious injuries; he was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he later died.

The investigation determined Garule left the scene after the crash, but was later located by deputies. He was arrested for motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol, failure to stop and render aid, obstruction, tampering with evidence, and willful reckless driving.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors; the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

