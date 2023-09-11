David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain showers moved out early this morning but left clouds behind keeping skies gray for the first half of the day. Some sunshine returned for the afternoon helping temperatures to warm into the mid-70s. Winds are light out of the north, helping to keep things feeling very comfortable. Temperatures will hold in the mid-70s through early evening, but should drop fairly quickly into the 60s as we approach sunset. A cool night is expected, temperatures falling into the 50s by Midnight with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

After a cool morning, lots of sunshine is on the way for Tuesday. It should be another beautiful day with temperatures quickly warming back to around 70 degrees by Noon. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest, keeping humidity levels low. Afternoon highs should top out in the upper 70s, making for a great day to spend some time outdoors. Temperatures cool back into the 60s after sunset.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

More pleasant weather is on the way for much of the upcoming week. It will get a little warmer, with highs around 80 both Wednesday and Thursday. However, we should continue to see lots of sunshine along with light winds so it will feel very nice. Highs push into the low and mid-80s by Friday into the weekend, a little above average for this time of year. There is a slight chance for some showers or storms Friday evening into Saturday. At this time, it appears any rain would be out of here in time for Huskers kickoff Saturday evening. Temperatures stay warm for this time of year, holding into the mid-80s through early next week.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

