Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The man struck and killed by a vehicle north of Valley Sunday morning has been identified.

DCSO tells 6 News deputies were called to 252nd Street and Rainwood Road, north of Valley, at 10:15 a.m. Deputies and Valley Fire Department officials found a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle. Medics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the cyclist died at the scene.

The bicyclist has been identified as 47-year-old Dr. Matthew Latacha, an Omaha resident and Methodist Health System cardiologist. He had been with Methodist since 2009 and recently completed his 1,000th procedure.

The Methodist Health System family is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Dr. Matthew Latacha, age 47, on Sunday morning.

A talented and compassionate cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Dr. Latacha has been a member of the Methodist medical staff since 2009. He has held multiple leadership roles and championed many new procedures for the health system – most notably the Watchman. He and the team recently completed their 1,000th procedure – something which made him very proud.

He was well respected, admired and loved by patients, colleagues and staff. We know that he has touched the lives of literally thousands of patients through his clinical and surgical practices.

Our prayers go out to his wife Kim and their children.

Methodist Health System statement

Further information will be released once the investigation is complete.

