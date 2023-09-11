We are Local
3 Omaha Police officers on leave as investigation into fatal shooting Sunday continues

OPD says incident believed to be suicide by cop after man points gun at bystander, officers
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot and killed a man at 101st and Pacific Sunday morning.
By 6 News staff reports and Marlo Lundak
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details about an officer-involved shooting incident that they believe to be a “suicide by cop.”

Matthew Johnson, 27, of Omaha, was killed in the shooting early Sunday.

OPD said in an update Monday afternoon that three officers fired their weapons at a man who had reportedly waved a gun at a person driving by and then pointed his weapon at police.

Police have not yet provided the number of shots fired nor where on his body Johnson was hit. Footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras will be provided to the grand jury, which investigates all officer-involved shootings.

The incident near the area of 101st and Pacific streets was reported just after 1 a.m. as an armed man who was possibly suicidal. Officers made contact with Johnson, who they said was holding a handgun to his head. OPD said Monday that they had confirmed the gun was loaded.

Officers negotiated with Johnson for over five minutes before Johnson pointed his gun at a bystander, then at officers. The officers then fired their weapons, striking Johnson. Medics transported him to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Douglas and Sarpy county sheriff’s offices. That investigation includes interviews with the officers, who are currently on paid administrative leave and will have to go through a psychiatric evaluation to make sure they are OK to return to work.

Authorities are also still trying to determine how Johnson obtained the gun.

