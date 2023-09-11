We are Local
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark

Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a waterpark.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a waterpark.

CBPD tells 6 News they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Responding personnel found a deceased juvenile male in the pool.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend. Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the pool, then entered the pool’s deep end and accidentally drowned.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request; the family has been notified. Authorities did confirm the boy recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High in Council Bluffs.

CBPD says no further information will be released.

