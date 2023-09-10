We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in north Lincoln on Sunday.

LPD said officers were dispatched to an area near Knox and Portia streets at 5:10 a.m. on a report of a man that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 47-year-old-man that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue with serious injuries. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

According to LPD, at this time there have been no arrests made in the case.

LPD said it is believed that the suspect responsible in this case was known to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

LPD encourages those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
One man dies in crash near Fremont
Nebraska vs. Colorado
Huskers offense is stagnant as No. 22 Colorado rolls to the win, 36-14
Bugs are biting in Omaha, but what are they?
Authorities in Sarpy County are trying to catch suspects burglarizing newly-constructed homes.
Breaker thieves at-large in Sarpy County, authorities seeking tips
Image of judge's gavel
Omaha man sentenced to prison for failure to register as sex offender

Latest News

An Omaha neighborhood took matters into its own hands in finding a solution to dangerous...
Neighborhood organizer talks effort to fix streets near Omaha elementary school
An Omaha neighborhood took matters into its own hands in finding a solution to dangerous...
Neighbors band together to smooth dangerous roadways in Omaha neighborhood
The chalk art festival returned to Omaha's Midtown Crossing this weekend.
Chalk art festival returns to Omaha's Midtown Crossing
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers