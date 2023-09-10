Police investigate north Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in north Lincoln on Sunday.

LPD said officers were dispatched to an area near Knox and Portia streets at 5:10 a.m. on a report of a man that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 47-year-old-man that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue with serious injuries. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

According to LPD, at this time there have been no arrests made in the case.

LPD said it is believed that the suspect responsible in this case was known to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

LPD encourages those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

