Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.

OPD said officers were called to the area of 101st and Pacific just after 1 a.m. for a report of an armed man who was possibly suicidal. Officers made contact with the man, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Johnson of Omaha, who was holding a handgun to his head.

Officers negotiated with Johnson for over five minutes before Johnson pointed his gun at a bystander, then at officers. The officers then fired their weapons, striking Johnson. Medics transported him to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Offices. OPD said more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.