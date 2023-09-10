We are Local
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80

A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained from the motorcycle accident.(wabi)
By Grace McDonald
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 eastbound. The driver drove off of the roadway near the ramp at Exit 397 in Lincoln, and they were thrown from the motorcycle.

LPD received the call at 4:02 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital, but they died due to injuries sustained from the motorcycle accident. According to Captain Duane Winkler, LPD is contacting the driver’s family and investigating the cause of the crash.

LPD is encouraging witnesses of the motorcycle accident to come forward with any information. Witnesses can call (402)441-6000, or they can call Crime Stoppers at (402)475-3600.

