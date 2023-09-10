We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - Rain chances increase this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms rolling across parts of northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa this morning, mainly north of the Omaha metro. That rain will stay north of the metro, but another round of showers will likely push into Norfolk and Columbus by around 9am. That batch of showers will continue to push east, reaching the metro by around Noon. The rain will be hit and miss, so not everyone see those showers this morning. Any showers likely fade away by early afternoon, leaving us with a fair bit of dry time today. Temperatures should warm into the mid-70s with the drier weather and partly sunny skies.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Another round of showers and storms is expected to develop in central Nebraska this afternoon, and then spread east toward the Omaha metro this evening. Rain chances increase by around 4pm for areas around Columbus, Norfolk, West Point, and Lincoln. The showers and storms should spread into the Omaha metro between 4 and 6pm, potentially meaning a soggy Sunday evening for the metro area. A few thunderstorms with heavy downpours are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Scattered showers will linger into the overnight, slowly pushing out of the area by early Monday morning.

Rain chances today
Rain chances today(WOWT)

Expect a cloudy and cooler start for Monday, temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the area. Clouds should thin out through the day, with mostly sunny skies by late Monday afternoon. The morning clouds along with a light north breeze will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler than average with highs in the mid and low 70s across most of the area.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Dry weather and sunny skies will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week. Very comfortable weather is expected, with highs in the mid and upper 70s through Friday along with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Temperatures will slowly warm back toward the lower 80s by the upcoming weekend.

