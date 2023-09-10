David’s Evening Forecast - Showers likely Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers rolled across parts of northeast Nebraska into northern Iowa this morning and early afternoon, but largely jogged just around the metro area leaving us with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs topped out in the mid-70s for Omaha, though it was cooler just to the north and northwest where the showers lingered along with cloudy skies.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Showers and a few heavier downpours will push into the metro this evening between 5 and 6pm. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. It will not rain all evening long, but you will want to have the rain gear handy if you are heading out for the evening. Temperatures will drop from the 70s back into the 60s quickly as the showers move in. Temperatures should level off in the mid-60s for the later evening and early overnight hours. Rain tapers off by 10pm, with only scattered light showers overnight. Rain should be mostly out of the area by early Monday with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Expect cloudy skies in the morning on Monday with cool temperatures. The clouds will keep temperatures cool initially, but we should see sunshine return by midday, with mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s. It should really be a nice day to get outside for a while.

Temperatures warming this week (WOWT)

The quiet, dry, and warmer weather will stick with us through most of the week ahead. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s each day through Thursday, pushing closer to 80 degrees on Friday. Our next chance for rain likely holds off until the upcoming weekend.

