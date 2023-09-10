We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies say a bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

DCSO tells 6 News deputies were called to 252nd Street and Rainwood Road, north of Valley, at 10:15 a.m. Deputies and Valley Fire Department officials found a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle. Medics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the cyclist died at the scene.

The investigation revealed the bicyclist was headed south on 252nd Street, as was the involved vehicle, just behind the bicyclist. The vehicle struck the bicyclist and landed in the ditch on the west side of the road. The driver of that vehicle was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
One man dies in crash near Fremont
Nebraska vs. Colorado
Huskers offense is stagnant as No. 22 Colorado rolls to the win, 36-14
Bugs are biting in Omaha, but what are they?
Authorities in Sarpy County are trying to catch suspects burglarizing newly-constructed homes.
Breaker thieves at-large in Sarpy County, authorities seeking tips
Image of judge's gavel
Omaha man sentenced to prison for failure to register as sex offender

Latest News

Federal railroad inspectors find alarming number of defects on Union Pacific this summer
An Omaha neighborhood took matters into its own hands in finding a solution to dangerous...
Neighborhood organizer talks effort to fix streets near Omaha elementary school
An Omaha neighborhood took matters into its own hands in finding a solution to dangerous...
Neighbors band together to smooth dangerous roadways in Omaha neighborhood
The chalk art festival returned to Omaha's Midtown Crossing this weekend.
Chalk art festival returns to Omaha's Midtown Crossing