We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Video shows officer pulling man from burning truck before it explodes on interstate

Salisbury police released a video showing one of its officers rescuing a truck driver from a burning vehicle. (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (Gray News) - An officer in North Carolina is being praised for his heroic actions.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Lt. Corey Brooks rescued a truck driver from a burning tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 on Aug. 8.

This week, the department shared a video that was captured from the scene that evening.

Police said Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident that night when he observed a truck hit the retaining wall and catch fire.

Brooks stopped and ran to the truck’s cab, where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

He immediately called the incident in over his police radio but did not wait for assistance before springing into action.

Brooks pulled the man from the burning truck with the help of another driver before the truck’s cabin could be seen exploding.

As first responders arrived, the truck driver started to gain consciousness. He was then transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Brooks has been a part of the Salisbury Police Department since 2001.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
New details released in Omaha hate crime investigation

Latest News

Moving Veterans Forward in Sarpy County is making an effort to prevent veteran suicide.
Omaha organization looking to lower number of Veteran suicides
Nebraska HC Matt Rhule is ready to lead his team into Colorado to take on the 22nd-ranked...
Huskers prepared for road battle with No. 22 Colorado
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Sept. 8,...
Former New Orleans priest indicted, booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft