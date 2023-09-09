We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One man dies in crash near Fremont

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - One man died in a crash south of Fremont Saturday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a release the driver of a gray Hyundai SUV was headed west in the area of 400 South Ridge Road, south of Fremont when they lost control and crashed into a wooden fence around 5 a.m.

Deputies arrived and found a male passenger with serious injuries; he was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation. The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
Bugs are biting in Omaha, but what are they?
Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Omaha man dies in Friday morning crash
The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat...
Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia loses Nebraska Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating carbon monoxide poisoning death
Three men have turned to adventure as a way to honor veterans and first responders.
Omaha veterans, service members offer adventures to honor first responders
Three men have turned to adventure as a way to honor veterans and first responders.
Omaha organization helping honor, lifting up first responders
Husker football is looking for the first win of the season -- will they get it Saturday at...
Huskers set to take on Colorado in highly-anticipated matchup