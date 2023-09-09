One man dies in crash near Fremont

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - One man died in a crash south of Fremont Saturday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a release the driver of a gray Hyundai SUV was headed west in the area of 400 South Ridge Road, south of Fremont when they lost control and crashed into a wooden fence around 5 a.m.

Deputies arrived and found a male passenger with serious injuries; he was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation. The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.