Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Weekend rain chances and a cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality has improved making for a pleasant Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s! The weekend brings changes as a cold front off to our N moves in. It stalls out Saturday and this will keep us mild with slight chances for a spotty AM and PM t-shower ahead of the front. Most will stay dry with highs in the 80s.

Saturday (wowt)

The cold front moves in on Sunday bringing a cool down and better rain chances. The front makes an afternoon arrival to the Metro allowing us and spots to the SE to hit the low to mid 80s. To the NW we’ll be cooler in the 70s!

Sunday (wowt)

Rain chances also increase behind the front with a chance for showers and t-storms, some bringing heavy downpours, into early Monday morning.

Sunday afternoon (wowt)

Sunday evening (wowt)

Highs will fall to the 70s next work week with lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs make the climb back to the low 80s by the weekend.

10 day (wowt)

