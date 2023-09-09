We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - A few spotty showers Saturday

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and quiet weather overnight brought us a cool morning across the area, temperatures dipping into the low and mid-50s to start the day. Some patches of clouds will move through during the morning hours, but we will still see plenty of sunshine. There could be an isolated shower with those clouds, mainly closer to Norfolk and Tekamah. Temperatures warm into the mid-70s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. A few more isolated shower may develop this afternoon, but coverage will be limited with minor impacts where showers do develop.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures will cool back into the 70s after sunset, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Additional isolated showers and a few storms could redevelop overnight across parts of northern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. These showers and storms likely begin to fade by sunrise, but could bring areas north of Highway 30 some rain to start off Sunday. Drier weather with partly cloudy skies should return for the midday hours. The additional clouds will help to keep highs in the upper 70s for the metro.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast
Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A slightly more widespread round of showers and storms is likely Sunday evening into the overnight hours, develop near and south of I-80 after sunset. Some pockets of heavy rain is possible across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, though the heaviest may fall south of the Omaha metro. Showers should be pushing out of the area by sunrise on Monday. Sunshine returns Monday afternoon and will stick around through mid-week along with some cooler weather. Highs in the mid70s are likely for much of the upcoming week.

Temperatures the next 5 days
Temperatures the next 5 days(WOWT)

