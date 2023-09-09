David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered showers, a few storms Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy clouds across the area today, but overall a pretty nice Saturday afternoon as temperatures warmed in the mid-80s around the metro with low humidity and a light south breeze. We’ll continue to see nice weather through the evening, with temperatures in the 80s through sunset, dropping back into the mid and low 70s by 10pm.

Forecast This Evening (WOWT)

Clouds will increase overnight as showers and storms try to develop over central and northern Nebraska. The best chance for some spotty showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder will be from Norfolk and Tekamah northward for most of the overnight. Some of those showers could drop south toward the Omaha metro early on Sunday, so it is possible we may start the day with a few brief showers and a couple rumbles of thunder. Coverage isn’t expected to be widespread, with showers decreasing after sunrise.

Early morning showers (WOWT)

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop during the morning hours in central Nebraska, and try to push our way by midday. These showers will likely be decreasing in coverage as they move our way, but could bring us at least some rain around the lunch hour, or early afternoon. Then a break in the rain is expected for the afternoon and early evening before additional showers and storms develop for the late evening and overnight, mainly along and south of I-80. While we will see several chances for on and off showers, Sunday should not be a washout with plenty of dry time throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to the clouds and spotty showers with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

There may be some lingering showers early on Monday mainly south of I-80, but we dry out by mid-morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Some very nice fall-like weather is expected for much of next week with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s. There may be a couple of mornings, particularly Tuesday and Wednesday morning, where parts of the area dip into the 40s during the morning hours. The forecast turns dry after Monday, with little in the way of rain chances through the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures next week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.