Breaker thieves at-large in Sarpy County, authorities seeking tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As 6 News has reported numerous times, thefts from homes under construction are a major focus for law enforcement across the Omaha metro.

In Sarpy County, thieves are targeting a specific item and a sheriff’s investigator wants to break a breaker theft ring.

A neighbor’s ring camera captured a suspect headed to a home still being built. The detective says the target inside the house is the electrical box.

The thief is stealing 15 and 20-amp arc fault breakers. An electrical supplier tells us they can cost up to $50 apiece. More than 20 homes under construction have been hit in Sarpy County.

The total loss so far is estimated at around $16,000. The investigator tells 6 News the same 2015 Chevy Equinox has been captured on camera near all of the burglaries.

Two suspects are on video going back and forth from the vehicle to the homes.

Anyone with information regarding this case, call Sarpy Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP or contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

