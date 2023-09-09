We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C charging port.(APPLE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The new iPhone is expected to have one significant change when it is unveiled next week.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch Apple’s lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging.

This could help streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

The expected move comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The company has previously switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging.

However, it is still unclear if the shift to USB-C will happen for all new iPhone 15 models or only for the Pro devices.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at a launch event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Omaha man dies in Friday morning crash
The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat...
Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia loses Nebraska Supreme Court appeal
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - A few spotty showers Saturday
A cool start this morning with some patches of clouds. A few spotty showers are possible this...
A few spotty showers Saturday