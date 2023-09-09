We are Local
Annual chalk art festival returns to Omaha’s Midtown Crossing

Artists packed Omaha's Midtown Crossing for the fifth annual chalk art festival.
Artists packed Omaha's Midtown Crossing for the fifth annual chalk art festival.(Marlo Lundak / WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sidewalks in midtown Omaha are filled with color this weekend, as the 5th annual chalk art festival returns to the metro.

“I’ve always loved to draw mountains,” said young artist Melody Tucker, as she worked on her chalk creation with her dad and siblings.

Melody is bringing her talents from her family’s driveway to the sidewalks of Midtown Crossing.

“I just think sunsets are really pretty so I think mountains with a sunset are going to be really good”

“Melody is super expressive, and she loves to express herself through art so we are here to support her in her first chalk art drawing,” said Melody’s dad, Travis.

“It feels good, I’m really excited,” Melody added about the experience.

She’s one of dozens who are showcasing their artistic abilities at the chalk art show. She’s not the only first-timer, either.

“You know there’s a lot of people trying this out for the first time and we’re all learning together,” said artist Sofia Hof.

Hof typically works with chalk pastels on paper.

“I had to ask what people use as an eraser for chalk art so I went and got a tile scrubber,” she said. “It definitely works.”

Hof said events like these allow artists like her to branch out, and it gives them a chance to continue to learn.

“Being able to learn from other people who have been doing it for a long time is such a cool opportunity, I mean right across the street is a professional that I can go to which is just, you do not get that very often,” she said.

Sofia said art is for everyone, and encourages those who think they don’t have the skills to give it a shot.

“If you can come out and give yourself a chance to try something new, you’ll really enjoy it and have a lot of fun with some new people too.”

Artists will be working on their pieces until Sunday afternoon, and community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite artists.

