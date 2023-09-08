Two men accused in Omaha hate crime investigation appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The two men accused of an alleged hate crime in Omaha made their first appearances in court Friday morning.

38-year-old Holden Melia has been charged with third-degree assault, terroristic threats, and second-degree false imprisonment. All three counts have hate crime notations attached. His bond has been set at $75,000; his preliminary hearing is set for October 6.

42-year-old Rett Bellamy has been charged with second-degree false imprisonment with a hate crime notation attached. His bond was set at $25,000; his preliminary hearing for Bellamy is set for October 6.

From left: Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, have been arrested in connection with a Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigation into a hate crime. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Court records depict a night of drinking and racial slurs that ended with a Black man being attacked.

According to court documents, there was a third suspect who seemed uncomfortable with the interaction and didn’t use any racial slurs. It’s still unclear if that person will be charged.

