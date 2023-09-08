We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two men accused in Omaha hate crime investigation appear in court

Authorities revealed new details in Sunday's hate crime incident in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The two men accused of an alleged hate crime in Omaha made their first appearances in court Friday morning.

38-year-old Holden Melia has been charged with third-degree assault, terroristic threats, and second-degree false imprisonment. All three counts have hate crime notations attached. His bond has been set at $75,000; his preliminary hearing is set for October 6.

42-year-old Rett Bellamy has been charged with second-degree false imprisonment with a hate crime notation attached. His bond was set at $25,000; his preliminary hearing for Bellamy is set for October 6.

From left: Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, have been arrested in connection with a...
From left: Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, have been arrested in connection with a Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigation into a hate crime.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Court records depict a night of drinking and racial slurs that ended with a Black man being attacked.

According to court documents, there was a third suspect who seemed uncomfortable with the interaction and didn’t use any racial slurs. It’s still unclear if that person will be charged.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
New details released in Omaha hate crime investigation

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a summer-long enforcement campaign focused on...
Nebraska State Patrol announces results of Omaha summer speeding enforcement
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
Suspect in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police post in critical condition, police say
LSO counterfeit $100 bills
3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80
Two residential blazes kept Omaha fire crews on the run overnight Thursday into Friday.
Omaha fire crews respond to two blazes overnight Thursday