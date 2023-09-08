Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 8

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 8.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Hours-long standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter

An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his home.

5. Man poses as NFM salesman, scams Omaha TV buyers

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.

4. 17-year-old arrested in Omaha homicide investigation

Omaha Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a homicide investigation from early Thursday morning.

3. Norfolk Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Norfolk Police said.

2. Woman dies in rollover crash near UNO campus

One man was killed and two others hurt in a rollover crash near UNO's campus Friday night.

1. Omaha boxing trainer arrested in England

Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who is Terence Crawford's trainer, was arrested in England on Sunday morning.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

The employees, who wished to remain anonymous, said Fallon's "bad days" were frequently attributed to hangovers or heavy drinking, sometimes while working.

Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, has died.

Bob Barker's cause of death is now known: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/06/bob-barkers-cause-death-revealed/

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.

A young student in Oklahoma who had a rough first day at school was given a boost by local police officers.

Security alert -- Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately.

