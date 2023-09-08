We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 8

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the arrest of Terence Crawford’s trainer in England, a rollover crash in Omaha, and an unusual traffic stop by Norfolk Police.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 8.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Hours-long standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter

An Omaha standoff suspect called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight while deputies surrounded his home.

5. Man poses as NFM salesman, scams Omaha TV buyers

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.

4. 17-year-old arrested in Omaha homicide investigation

Omaha Police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a homicide investigation from early Thursday morning.

3. Norfolk Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Norfolk Police said.

2. Woman dies in rollover crash near UNO campus

One man was killed and two others hurt in a rollover crash near UNO's campus Friday night.

1. Omaha boxing trainer arrested in England

Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who is Terence Crawford's trainer, was arrested in England on Sunday morning.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Two men arrested in Omaha on assault, hate crime charges
5. Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
4. 17-year-old suspect in Omaha homicide investigation booked into youth center
3. One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
2. Nebraska Public Service Commission reveals cause of 911 outage
1. Man posing as NFM employee runs TV scam in Omaha

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Jimmy Fallon accused of creating ‘toxic’ work environment

The employees, who wished to remain anonymous, said Fallon’s “bad days” were frequently attributed to hangovers or heavy drinking, sometimes while working.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 7, 2023

5. Steve Harwell, original lead singer of Smash Mouth, dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, has died. Details:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 4, 2023

4. Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known: https://www.wowt.com/2023/09/06/bob-barkers-cause-death-revealed/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

3. Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

2. Officers surprise boy with video game after he got lost on first day of school

A young student in Oklahoma who had a rough first day at school was given a boost by local police officers.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, September 4, 2023

1. Apple asks iPhone/iPad users to update devices to close a security hole

Security alert -- Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately. Here's why:...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 7, 2023
