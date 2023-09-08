Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - September 8
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the arrest of Terence Crawford’s trainer in England, a rollover crash in Omaha, and an unusual traffic stop by Norfolk Police.
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, September 8.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Hours-long standoff ends peacefully after suspect calls 6 News reporter
5. Man poses as NFM salesman, scams Omaha TV buyers
4. 17-year-old arrested in Omaha homicide investigation
3. Norfolk Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
2. Woman dies in rollover crash near UNO campus
1. Omaha boxing trainer arrested in England
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Jimmy Fallon accused of creating ‘toxic’ work environment
5. Steve Harwell, original lead singer of Smash Mouth, dies at 56
4. Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
3. Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner
2. Officers surprise boy with video game after he got lost on first day of school
1. Apple asks iPhone/iPad users to update devices to close a security hole
