Things to do in the Omaha-metro area: Sept. 8-10 planner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few events happening around the Omaha-metro in the coming days.

FRIDAY

Tacoberfest: The two-day event mixing German and Latino traditions, kicks off from 5-11 p.m. at Scriptown Brewing Company, 3922 Farnam St., with tacos, pretzels, churros, polka, mariachi, beer, and margaritas.

Opera Outdoors: Opera Omaha is kicking off its 2023-24 season with an outdoor performance at 7 p.m. at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. Bring the family early for lawn games at 5:30 p.m.

Cowtown Jamborama: Join the Omaha Jitterbugs for this weekend event. The Friday night dance starts at 8 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, located at 202 S 20th St. Tickets are available online for $25 with full weekend and VIP passes available.

Fight!: Watch stand-up comics battle it out over “wild and silly topics” from 10-11 p.m. at Blackstone Theater, located at 3624 Farnam St. Tickets are $10 online.

SATURDAY

Chalk Art Festival: Local artists and chalk art enthusiasts will show off their skills from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fifth annual event will transform the sidewalks along Farnam Street near Midtown Crossing into works of art.

Under the Big Canvas: The hour-long stand-up comedy showcase featuring David Kousgaard of Carter Lake, Iowa, starts at 7 p.m. at Blackstone Theater, located at 3624 Farnam St. Tickets are $10 online. Part of the Blackstone District’s Second Saturday.

World O! Water: Learn about the importance of water conservation in our community from noon to 4 p.m. at Chalco Hills Recreation Area, located at 8901 S. 154th St. Join local experts for live experiments and demonstrations, games, and other activities.

Rockbrook Village Art Fair: The free event featuring dozens of artists runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rockbrook Village, located at 108th Street and West Center Road.

Tacoberfest: The two-day event mixing German and Latino traditions continues alongside Blackstone District’s Second Saturday. Enjoy live music, food, and entertainment from noon to 6 p.m. at Scriptown Brewing Company, 3922 Farnam St., as they kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Cowtown Jamborama: Join the Omaha Jitterbugs for this weekend event. The Saturday night dance starts at 8 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, located at 202 S 20th St. Tickets are available online for $25-$50 with full weekend and VIP passes available.

Vala’s Cider & Sunflower Festival: The fall season is in full swing at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 12102 S. 180th St. in Gretna. General admission tickets are $18.69 each on weekdays and $37.39 apiece when purchased online; ages 2 and younger get in free . Enjoy a cider flight, wander acres of sunflowers, and sign up for an evening tasting at Sunset Orchard for $35.

SUNDAY

Fall Fitness in the Park: The weekly event gets underway at 4 p.m. Join in an hour-long Zumba workout this week at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.

Silver Street Flea Market: Head to downtown Ashland from noon to 5 p.m. to check out a variety of items for sale.

United We Walk: Tri-Faith Commons celebrates Omaha’s diverse faith community with a walk around 13136 Faith Plaza from 3-6 p.m.

Skatefest Omaha: The BIPOC-led nonprofit is hosting its last event of the season at Broadway Skatepark, 1300 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, with skate contests, live music, live art, food vendors, and more from noon to 7 p.m.

Patriotic Show & Shine: The 9/11 tribute show will feature a plaza full of cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with a moment of silence at noon. All veterans and first responders get a free lunch. Join in the tribute at Bel Air Plaza, located at 12100 W. Center Road.

Chalk Art Festival: Local artists and chalk art enthusiasts will show off their skills from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fifth annual event will transform the sidewalks along Farnam Street near Midtown Crossing into works of art.

Vala’s Cider & Sunflower Festival: The weekend event at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 12102 S. 180th St. in Gretna, continues.

—

Looking for something else? You can find more things to do in Omaha — including free activities — at VisitOmaha.com. The RiverFront also has an online calendar of events, with activities planed most every day.

Do you have an event we should feature in future weekend planners? Be sure it’s listed on our Community Calendar.

