We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Teen driver swerves to avoid rodent, crashes on Nebraska Highway

The scene of a crash north of Stanton, Nebraska.
The scene of a crash north of Stanton, Nebraska.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Stanton teenager is lucky to not be hurt after authorities say she dodged a rodent on Highway 57 and lost control of her vehicle.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old female was heading south to Stanton High School before 8 a.m. when she lost control of her car and entered the ditch on the west side of the road.

Authorities say she then went back onto the highway and ended up in the east ditch, hit a power pole and then crashed into a barb-wired fence. The driver required assistance to exit the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, but the vehicle was totaled.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
New details released in Omaha hate crime investigation

Latest News

Sarpy County's Board of Commissioners announced four finalists for county treasurer Friday.
Sarpy County Board to vote on treasurer appointment
LSO counterfeit $100 bills
3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80
September marks Cold Case Awareness Month in Omaha.
Proclamation makes September ‘Cold Case Awareness Month’ in Omaha
Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Man convicted of killing Mario Herrera sentenced in separate case