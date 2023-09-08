We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County Board to vote on treasurer appointment

Trace Jones left his position last week after resigning in July
Sarpy County's Board of Commissioners announced four finalists for county treasurer Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s Board of Commissioners says it will vote to confirm the county’s next treasurer this week.

Trace Jones resigned last July; his last day was Thursday, Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

Jeff Mikesell will be voted on as a permanent replacement for the treasurer post at the board’s weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. Nebraska law provides a vacancy in the Treasurer’s Office is filled to serve the remainder of Jones’ four-year term.

Ten applicants were considered for the position, with four finalists being interviewed last Tuesday.

Dan Toleikis, the county’s Chief Deputy Treasurer, is serving as interim until a permanent replacement is named.

Applications and the meeting agenda are listed on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
New details released in Omaha hate crime investigation

Latest News

17-year-old suspect in Omaha homicide appears in court
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court
Traffic backups at 156th and Ida streets in Omaha have nearby residents frustrated.
Northwest Omaha drivers frustrated with increased traffic near Westview High School
Monroe Middle School, 52nd and Bedford, Omaha
Juvenile narrowly avoids being run over by vehicle outside Omaha middle school