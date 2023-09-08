Sarpy County Board to vote on treasurer appointment

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s Board of Commissioners says it will vote to confirm the county’s next treasurer this week.

Trace Jones resigned last July; his last day was Thursday, Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

Jeff Mikesell will be voted on as a permanent replacement for the treasurer post at the board’s weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. Nebraska law provides a vacancy in the Treasurer’s Office is filled to serve the remainder of Jones’ four-year term.

Ten applicants were considered for the position, with four finalists being interviewed last Tuesday.

Dan Toleikis, the county’s Chief Deputy Treasurer, is serving as interim until a permanent replacement is named.

Applications and the meeting agenda are listed on the county’s website.

