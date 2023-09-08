We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less smoke & a little more warmth into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers moved through overnight last night and a couple linger very early this morning. Sunshine will win out quickly this morning though and dominate our sky all day. Highs will jump into the mid 80s with a very light breeze.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully the smoke has thinned out a bit more overnight and will continue to do so today. Air quality will be better in the moderate (yellow) range the vast majority of the day. Better air quality and falling temps will make for a great night of weather at area high school football games.

Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever(WOWT)

Heading into the weekend there are some rain chances. Saturday morning could have a few showers but most of us should stay dry as clouds increase from the northwest. Sunday will be the better day for rain chances under mostly cloudy skies.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The majority of the rain and storms Sunday should be after 3pm and could last well into the night. Hopefully some soaking 1/2″ to 1″ rain totals will add up for some of us in the area by early Monday morning.

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast(WOWT)

