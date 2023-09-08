We are Local
Proclamation makes September ‘Cold Case Awareness Month’ in Omaha

September marks Cold Case Awareness Month in Omaha.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September is now Cold Case Awareness Month in Omaha.

Mayor Jean Stothert signed a proclamation on August 29, making it official.

The proclamation states that each September, 44 cold cases are posted on the Omaha Police Department’s website in hopes of getting new information.

Buffy Bush, founder of Families of the Stolen, is a partner with OPD for Cold Case Awareness Month. They’ve worked together for the last three years in hopes of bringing families justice, including Bush’s. Her sister Jameila Hesseltine was murdered in 2011 and her killer is yet to be found.

Hesseltine’s picture is painted on a mural in North Omaha along with other cold case victims.

According to Bush, having this proclamation shows the community that work isn’t stopping and that it’s still important for witnesses to come forward.

“For the month of September, these cases are being looked at all over again. These cases are being looked at with new eyes. These cases are needing some information. Maybe just that one piece to get a conviction,” she said.

Families of the Stolen is hosting their ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ family day on September 23rd from Noon to 3 p.m. at Assembly of the Saints Church, just north of 24th and Sahler. The mayor’s proclamation will be read by State Sen. Terrell McKinney and will end with a prayer walk.

