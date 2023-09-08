We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia loses Nebraska Supreme Court appeal

Attorneys for Anthony Garcia, the man sentenced to death for four murders in 2013, want a new trial.
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected an appeal from Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia for a new trial.

Garcia was sentenced to death in 2018 for the murders of four people on two separate occasions.

He murdered 11-year-old Thomas Hunter and Shirlee Sherman, who was the Hunter family’s housekeeper, in March 2008; and then Dr. Roger Brumback and his wife Mary Brumback in May 2013.

In his appeal, Garcia noted 130 alleged errors made during his trial that involved 15 topics, including motions to suppress, DNA and digital evidence, ineffective counsel, and constitutionality of the death penalty.

Garcia also claimed that his counsel was ineffective for “failing to seek a third competency hearing when he stopped communicating with his counsel prior to trial.” He described himself as having a “diminished capacity.”

The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat...
The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat through the hearings unresponsive with his eyes closed as his lawyers presented a defense of mental defense.(WOWT)

During his trial in 2016, Garcia’s behavior in court caught much attention. He sat through the hearings unresponsive with his eyes closed as his lawyers presented a defense of mental defense.

Friday’s ruling summed up Garcia’s appeal simply concluding: “We cannot determine on direct appeal whether counsel was ineffective in certain regards. We otherwise affirm Garcia’s convictions and sentences.”

Read the appeal

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Omaha parent frustrated after school deems student ineligible for busing
Brenda Berger is back in jail following a probation violation.
Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail
INTRUST Bank Arena said with 16,172 fans, the Zach Bryan concert on Sunday, August 27, 2023,...
Country star Zach Bryan extends Omaha concert tour stop

Latest News

Two residential blazes kept Omaha fire crews on the run overnight Thursday into Friday.
Omaha fire crews respond to two blazes overnight Thursday
One person died in a crash in central Omaha Friday morning.
Omaha man dies in Friday morning crash
Two residential blazes kept Omaha fire crews on the run overnight Thursday into Friday.
Two house fires keep Omaha crews busy overnight
One person died in a crash in central Omaha Friday morning.
One person dies in Friday morning crash