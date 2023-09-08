Omaha man dies in Friday morning crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one man died in an early-morning crash Friday.

OPD tells 6 News police were called to the area of 75th and L streets shortly before 1 a.m. Medics declared the driver and lone occupant, 42-year-old Luke Boisseree of Omaha, dead at the scene.

The investigation found Boisseree lost control of his black 2008 Mercedes heading east on L Street and struck a guardrail, going off the road. His vehicle came to a stop in the Enterprise lot near 75th Street.

Speed and lack of seatbelt use are factors in the crash; alcohol use is being investigated as a possibility.

