Omaha man arrested in connection with Tuesday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s shooting in south Omaha.

35-year-old Christopher Billie was booked for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was also booked on possession of a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon (gun), and possession of drug paraphernalia from a separate investigation.

Christopher Billie, 35 (Omaha Police Dept.)

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 20th and Vinton around 2 p.m. Tuesday and found a 38-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the cheek. He was transported to Nebraska Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

