Omaha man arrested in connection with Tuesday shooting

One male was shot, taken to Nebraska Medicine
One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face in south Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s shooting in south Omaha.

35-year-old Christopher Billie was booked for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was also booked on possession of a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon (gun), and possession of drug paraphernalia from a separate investigation.

Christopher Billie, 35
Christopher Billie, 35(Omaha Police Dept.)

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 20th and Vinton around 2 p.m. Tuesday and found a 38-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the cheek. He was transported to Nebraska Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

