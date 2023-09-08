We are Local
Omaha fire crews respond to two blazes overnight Thursday

Two residential blazes kept Omaha fire crews on the run overnight Thursday into Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are trying to determine what caused two residential blazes Thursday night.

Crews were first called to a vacant home near Nicholas Street and NW Radial Highway just before 11 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen on approach and a working fire was declared; crews were able to extinguish the blaze despite heavy fire conditions.

The structure was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A little more than an hour later, crews were called to another residence near 30th and Franklin streets. That fire was extinguished after a short time. No one was inside or near the home at the time; the cause of this fire is also under investigation. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

